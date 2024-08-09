Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells $462,000.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,140,006 shares in the company, valued at $263,341,386. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
MongoDB Stock Up 4.3 %
MDB stock opened at $234.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.44 and a beta of 1.13. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.74 and a twelve month high of $509.62.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). The company had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of MongoDB
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MongoDB from $455.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.74.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDB
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MongoDB
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.