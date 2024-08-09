Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells $462,000.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,140,006 shares in the company, valued at $263,341,386. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MDB stock opened at $234.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.44 and a beta of 1.13. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.74 and a twelve month high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). The company had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,910,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,475,000 after buying an additional 68,348 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,037,000 after acquiring an additional 551,567 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $326,237,000. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in MongoDB by 156.3% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 656,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,222,000 after purchasing an additional 400,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 22.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 550,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,497,000 after purchasing an additional 100,725 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MongoDB from $455.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.74.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

