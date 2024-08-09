Insider Selling: Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Director Sells $239,950.00 in Stock

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) Director Nancy E. Calderon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.98, for a total transaction of $239,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,444.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Belden Stock Performance

NYSE:BDC opened at $94.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.54 and a 1 year high of $102.47.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Belden had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $604.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Belden by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,383,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,148,000 after acquiring an additional 30,268 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Belden by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 985,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,113,000 after purchasing an additional 149,263 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Belden by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 919,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,998,000 after purchasing an additional 209,052 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Belden by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 914,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,678,000 after purchasing an additional 224,486 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Belden by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 611,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,245,000 after buying an additional 72,775 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDC. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Belden from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Benchmark raised their target price on Belden from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Belden in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

