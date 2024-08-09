Insider Selling: Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Director Sells $669,338.28 in Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,086 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $669,338.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,892.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 11.8 %

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $114.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.62 and a 200-day moving average of $119.85. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.77 and a 52-week high of $196.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $256.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.06 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACLS shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $57,105,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $37,871,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,892,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,304,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,040,000 after acquiring an additional 263,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,819,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

