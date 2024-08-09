Insider Buying: MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) CFO Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 38,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,166. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
MGM Resorts International Stock Up 2.9 %
MGM opened at $37.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.56.
MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 3 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,190,000 after acquiring an additional 202,434 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,401,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,295,000 after acquiring an additional 416,911 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at $3,922,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MGM Resorts International Company Profile
MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.
