Insider Buying: Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) Insider Acquires 2,300 Shares of Stock

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Free Report) insider Don Robert bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,392 ($30.57) per share, for a total transaction of £55,016 ($70,307.99).

KWS opened at GBX 2,388 ($30.52) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,307.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,762.06. Keywords Studios plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,101 ($14.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,498 ($31.92). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11,371.43, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KWS shares. Berenberg Bank cut Keywords Studios to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,090 ($26.71) to GBX 2,450 ($31.31) in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shore Capital cut Keywords Studios to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

