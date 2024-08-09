Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07), Zacks reports.

Inozyme Pharma Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:INZY opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 14.05 and a current ratio of 14.05. Inozyme Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $7.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INZY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

Further Reading

