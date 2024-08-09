Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock traded down C$0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$9.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,124. The stock has a market cap of C$1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 546.12, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.05 and a twelve month high of C$13.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.96.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$242.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.80 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. Research analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.0799919 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INE. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.25.

In related news, Director Patrick Loulou purchased 11,000 shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.25 per share, with a total value of C$112,750.00. 20.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

