Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.700-10.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Ingredion from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingredion from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.33.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ingredion

Ingredion Price Performance

Ingredion stock traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.17. 462,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,101. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.51. Ingredion has a 12 month low of $89.54 and a 12 month high of $130.66.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.34. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $3,199,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,073,642.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $3,199,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,073,642.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $1,033,572.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,489.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,382,848 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

(Get Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.