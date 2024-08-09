Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Rating Increased to Outperform at CJS Securities

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at CJS Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 price objective on the stock. CJS Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 63.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ingevity from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ingevity from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ingevity from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ingevity from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Ingevity Stock Performance

Ingevity stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.49. 53,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,142. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.66. Ingevity has a one year low of $34.37 and a one year high of $56.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.58 million. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 27.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingevity will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingevity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at about $798,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 137,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 30,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 184,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

