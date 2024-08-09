Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.50 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.37% from the company’s current price.
Information Services Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:III traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.20. 63,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Information Services Group has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $5.36.
Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Information Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $64.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that Information Services Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Information Services Group
About Information Services Group
Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Information Services Group
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.