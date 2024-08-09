Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.50 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.37% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ:III traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.20. 63,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Information Services Group has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $5.36.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Information Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $64.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that Information Services Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in III. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Information Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 9,259.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 277.3% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 17,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 12,629 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

