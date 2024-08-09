Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) PT Raised to $10.00

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $4.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $317.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILPT. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

