indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Price Target Cut to $7.00

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 62.79% from the company’s previous close.

INDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price (down from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor Stock Down 11.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INDI traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,680,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,348. indie Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average is $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.22.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.13). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.30 million. Research analysts predict that indie Semiconductor will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $307,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 36,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,914.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other indie Semiconductor news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $75,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $307,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 36,631 shares in the company, valued at $224,914.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 339,912 shares of company stock worth $2,239,039 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About indie Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.