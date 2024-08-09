Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Trims Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO trimmed its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,219 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5,392.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,911 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.86. 10,179,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,709,301. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.52.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -14.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

