Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 1,055 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVTFree Report) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,725,505 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0606 per share. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

