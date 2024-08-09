Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports.

Immuneering Stock Performance

Immuneering stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.12. The company had a trading volume of 508,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,146. Immuneering has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $10.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -0.61.

Get Immuneering alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Immuneering from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Immuneering Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.