Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.800-3.950 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3 billion-$4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.4 billion.

ILMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Illumina from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Illumina from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.57.

Illumina stock traded up $5.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.70. 2,009,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $195.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.26.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Illumina will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

