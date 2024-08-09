Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports.

Hycroft Mining Stock Performance

HYMC stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. 28,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,750. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 10.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71. Hycroft Mining has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $4.65.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

