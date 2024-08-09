Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports.
Hycroft Mining Stock Performance
HYMC stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. 28,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,750. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 10.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71. Hycroft Mining has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $4.65.
Hycroft Mining Company Profile
