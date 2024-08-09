Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Cut to $158.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $162.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on H. Macquarie lowered their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.11.

NYSE H traded up $1.79 on Wednesday, hitting $135.14. 569,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,482. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.51. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $162.24.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,252. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total transaction of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $45,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,221,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,509,000 after purchasing an additional 144,356 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,645,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,827,000 after purchasing an additional 162,562 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,061,000 after purchasing an additional 432,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,672,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 574,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

