Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $6.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HPP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.52.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPP

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend

HPP traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.68. 1,824,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,392. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $660.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -12.50%.

Insider Transactions at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,996.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 13,420 shares of company stock worth $59,912 over the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 110,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 194,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.