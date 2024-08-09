HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 800 ($10.22).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HSBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HSBC from GBX 660 ($8.43) to GBX 700 ($8.95) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on HSBC from GBX 830 ($10.61) to GBX 870 ($11.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

HSBC Trading Up 0.5 %

HSBC Cuts Dividend

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 642.50 ($8.21) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £120.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 702.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 674.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 652.25. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 572.90 ($7.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 725.20 ($9.27).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,384.62%.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

