Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.58

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.58 and last traded at $46.58, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.58.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HWDJY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays upgraded Howden Joinery Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.
Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.
