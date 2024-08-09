Horizen (ZEN) Price Tops $8.40

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Horizen has a total market cap of $128.52 million and approximately $12.01 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Horizen has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $8.40 or 0.00013656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00058246 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00037651 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000272 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,299,412 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

