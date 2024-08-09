Hop Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.54 Million (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Hop Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0240 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hop Protocol has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. Hop Protocol has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $48,126.39 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hop Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hop Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

