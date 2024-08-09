Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Stock Price Down 15.8%

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Free Report) was down 15.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 143,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 91,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Honey Badger Silver Stock Down 26.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Chad Williams bought 1,631,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$97,860.00. Corporate insiders own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Honey Badger Silver Company Profile

Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clear Lake deposit that comprises 121 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 2,500 hectares located in the Whitehorse Mining District of the Yukon; and Nanisivik project that covering an area of approximately 5,723 hectares located in Nunavut.

