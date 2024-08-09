holoride 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $24,477.87 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 9th. One holoride token can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $24,477.87 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, holoride has traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,593.08 or 0.04281081 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00035430 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00010124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012095 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008341 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,297,213 tokens. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,107,877 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00232994 USD and is up 5.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $36,737.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

