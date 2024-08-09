Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Price Performance

Shares of HOLI remained flat at $26.42 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 224 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,693. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.46. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average is $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $173.47 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 9.52%.

Institutional Trading of Hollysys Automation Technologies

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,299,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,622,000 after acquiring an additional 32,999 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Towerview LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 269,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after buying an additional 160,458 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.