Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Price Performance
Shares of HOLI remained flat at $26.42 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 224 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,693. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.46. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average is $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.02.
Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $173.47 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 9.52%.
Institutional Trading of Hollysys Automation Technologies
About Hollysys Automation Technologies
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
