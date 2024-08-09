Holley’s (HLLY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Holley in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.00.

Get Holley alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HLLY

Holley Price Performance

Insider Activity at Holley

HLLY stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.07. Holley has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $375.23 million, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

In other Holley news, Chairman Matthew E. Rubel purchased 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $49,131.27. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 169,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,228.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holley

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLLY. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holley in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Holley by 410.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Holley in the first quarter valued at $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Holley by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Holley by 28.8% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 43,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.