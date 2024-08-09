Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.16. 265,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,231. The company has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $229.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.82.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $228.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.53.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, Director Melanie Healey bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,371.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

