Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,350 ($30.03) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital raised shares of Hill & Smith to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.
Hill & Smith Trading Down 4.2 %
About Hill & Smith
Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roads & Security, Engineered Solutions, and Galvanizing Services. The Roads & Security segment supplies products and services to support road and highway infrastructure, including temporary and permanent road safety barriers; renewable energy lighting and power solutions; intelligent traffic solutions; street lighting columns; and bridge parapets, as well as offers security products that includes hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.
