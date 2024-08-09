Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,350 ($30.03) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital raised shares of Hill & Smith to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

HILS traded down GBX 90 ($1.15) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,040 ($26.07). 231,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,305. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,064.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,958.42. Hill & Smith has a 1-year low of GBX 1,574 ($20.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,330 ($29.78). The company has a market cap of £1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2,388.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.64.

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roads & Security, Engineered Solutions, and Galvanizing Services. The Roads & Security segment supplies products and services to support road and highway infrastructure, including temporary and permanent road safety barriers; renewable energy lighting and power solutions; intelligent traffic solutions; street lighting columns; and bridge parapets, as well as offers security products that includes hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

