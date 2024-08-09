Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Henry Schein updated its FY24 guidance to $4.70-$4.82 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.700-4.820 EPS.

Henry Schein Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.31. The company had a trading volume of 624,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,893. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.61. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.90.

About Henry Schein

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.