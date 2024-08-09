Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.700-4.820 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.8 billion-$13.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.3 billion. Henry Schein also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.70-$4.82 EPS.

Henry Schein Trading Up 1.2 %

HSIC stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.00. 1,339,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,844. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.61. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HSIC shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Henry Schein from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.90.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

