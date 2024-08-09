Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.250-2.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $825.0 million-$840.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $844.8 million.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered Helios Technologies from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $42.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.69. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $59.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $219.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

