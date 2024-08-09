Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Posts Earnings Results

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $219.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Helios Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $2.25-2.45 EPS.

Helios Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Helios Technologies stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $42.79. 247,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,399. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp lowered Helios Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

View Our Latest Report on HLIO

Helios Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.