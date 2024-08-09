Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.
Hecla Mining Trading Down 0.4 %
HL traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,258,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,241,189. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.88. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 2.01. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.67.
Hecla Mining Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.0138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -13.33%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on Hecla Mining
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $57,343.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,019.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert Denis Brown sold 24,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $121,728.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 607,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,556.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $57,343.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,019.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,105 shares of company stock valued at $329,486. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hecla Mining Company Profile
Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hecla Mining
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.