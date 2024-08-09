Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Hecla Mining Trading Down 0.4 %

HL traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,258,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,241,189. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.88. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 2.01. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.0138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Hecla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC raised their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $57,343.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,019.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert Denis Brown sold 24,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $121,728.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 607,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,556.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $57,343.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,019.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,105 shares of company stock valued at $329,486. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

