Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

HR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.70.

NYSE:HR opened at $17.72 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.47.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.77). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 52.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,942,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $59,352,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $51,775,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,566,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,529 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,246,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,585,000 after purchasing an additional 723,197 shares during the period.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

