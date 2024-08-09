Head-To-Head Survey: Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCG) vs. Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF)

Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCG – Get Free Report) and Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Binah Capital Group and Carbon Streaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Binah Capital Group N/A -13.14% -6.71% Carbon Streaming -4,304.96% -5.77% -5.56%

Volatility & Risk

Binah Capital Group has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Streaming has a beta of -64.08, indicating that its share price is 6,508% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

5.0% of Binah Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. 83.0% of Binah Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Carbon Streaming shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Binah Capital Group and Carbon Streaming’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Binah Capital Group $158.99 million 0.37 $570,000.00 N/A N/A Carbon Streaming $1.17 million 26.94 -$35.50 million ($1.47) -0.41

Binah Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Streaming.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Binah Capital Group and Carbon Streaming, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Binah Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Carbon Streaming 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Binah Capital Group beats Carbon Streaming on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Binah Capital Group

Binah Capital Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the wealth management industry. The company provides access to stock, bond, exchange-traded fund, and options execution services; and research, compliance, supervision, and accounting and related services for financial advisors. It also offers mutual funds and insurance products, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts, unit trusts, and fixed and variable annuities. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Albany, New York. Binah Capital Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of MHC Securities, LLC.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corporation a carbon credit streaming and royalty company focused on creating shareholder value primarily through the acquisition and sale of carbon credits. It provides capital to carbon projects globally, primarily by entering into or acquiring streaming, royalty or royalty-like arrangements for the purchase of carbon credits. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020. Carbon Streaming Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

