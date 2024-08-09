Head to Head Contrast: FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE) versus Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF)

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) and Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

FiscalNote has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worldline has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.3% of FiscalNote shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.6% of FiscalNote shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FiscalNote $133.23 million 1.38 -$115.46 million ($0.36) -3.81 Worldline $4.99 billion N/A -$884.49 million N/A N/A

This table compares FiscalNote and Worldline’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

FiscalNote has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Worldline.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FiscalNote and Worldline, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FiscalNote 0 2 1 0 2.33 Worldline 0 0 0 0 N/A

FiscalNote currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.99%. Given FiscalNote’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe FiscalNote is more favorable than Worldline.

Profitability

This table compares FiscalNote and Worldline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FiscalNote -48.89% -141.98% -29.90% Worldline N/A N/A N/A

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships. It serves a customer base that includes businesses comprising the Fortune 100 companies, government agencies, law firms, professional services organizations, trade groups, and non-profits. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Washington, District Of Columbia.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments. The Merchant Services segment offers commercial acquiring, terminal, omnichannel payment acceptance, and digital retail services. The Financial Services segment provides issuing processing, acquiring processing, digital banking, and account payments services. The Mobility & e-Transactional Services segment offers trusted digitization, e-ticketing, and e-consumer and mobility. The company was formerly known as Atos Worldline S.A.S. and changed its name to Worldline SA in April 2014. Worldline SA was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Puteaux, France.

