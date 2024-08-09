HC Wainwright Lowers Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Price Target to $7.00

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 84.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Phunware Trading Up 9.2 %

Shares of PHUN traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.80. 592,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.43. Phunware has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $24.49.

Get Phunware alerts:

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.50) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phunware will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Phunware

Institutional Trading of Phunware

In other news, CEO Michael Snavely sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $34,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,540.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders purchased a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,849 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phunware stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Phunware as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

About Phunware

(Get Free Report)

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include mobile software and application transaction solutions comprise integration of software development kit (SDK) licenses, which consists of analytics that offers data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging, which enables brands to send messages; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services, such as mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.