HC Wainwright Cuts Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) Price Target to $4.00

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Actinium Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.43.

NYSE ATNM opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.20. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $10.24.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATNM. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 62,459 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 19,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 82,113 shares during the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

