HC Wainwright Boosts Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Price Target to $57.00

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 458.28% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RIGL traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.21. 54,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,395. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.28.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 18,180 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 30,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 252,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 49,223 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 603,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 198,712 shares during the period. 66.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

