Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Up 11.5% on Strong Earnings

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) shares rose 11.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $34.90 and last traded at $34.47. Approximately 227,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 384,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.92.

The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.53 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 2,132.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 525,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,968,000 after buying an additional 501,809 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 346.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 335,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 260,093 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 53.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 681,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,000 after purchasing an additional 238,140 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $7,018,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 1,011.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 185,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 168,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

