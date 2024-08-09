Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.60

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRID – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 9682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.
Harbour Energy Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.70.
About Harbour Energy
Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.
