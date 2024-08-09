Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $995.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Shares of HBI stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.14. The company had a trading volume of 16,844,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,480,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.33 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $6.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBI shares. Barclays upped their price target on Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

