Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) PT Raised to $20.00

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.69% from the stock’s previous close.

HG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of HG stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $16.71. 89,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,145. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hamilton Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $18.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.19.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.30. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $658.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.96 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brian John Deegan sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $367,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,957 shares in the company, valued at $316,581.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, Director Alan Neil Patterson purchased 21,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $352,109.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,109.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian John Deegan sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $367,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,581.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $19,249,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,454,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,084,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,704,000 after acquiring an additional 313,417 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,831,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,738,000. 29.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

