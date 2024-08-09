Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells $126,016.24 in Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 12,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $126,016.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,379,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,783,766.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hagerty Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:HGTY opened at $10.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.83 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Hagerty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $11.47.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.32 million. Hagerty had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hagerty

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Hagerty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,559,000 after buying an additional 21,331 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hagerty by 21.2% during the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hagerty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,473,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in Hagerty by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HGTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hagerty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

