H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

H.B. Fuller Price Performance

FUL stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.30. 112,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,463. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $64.64 and a 52 week high of $87.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $917.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.22 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H.B. Fuller Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at H.B. Fuller

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

In related news, VP Heather Campe sold 23,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $1,958,711.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,873.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter valued at about $738,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the first quarter worth $773,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About H.B. Fuller

(Get Free Report)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.