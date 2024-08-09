Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $41.26 million for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 14.27%.

Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Performance

GIFI traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $5.42. 96,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,735. The firm has a market cap of $88.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.49. Gulf Island Fabrication has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $7.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gulf Island Fabrication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, and other specialty services on offshore platforms, inland structures, and industrial facilities; services required to connect production equipment and service modules, and equipment on offshore platforms; project management and commissioning services; hookup services; and civil construction and staffing services to the industrial and energy sectors, as well as undertakes municipal and drainage projects, including pump stations, levee reinforcement, bulkheads, and other public works.

See Also

