Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Upgraded to Neutral by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Supervielle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of SUPV traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.85. 1,098,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,781. Grupo Supervielle has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $7.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.80.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $391.46 million during the quarter. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 20.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Grupo Supervielle will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from Grupo Supervielle’s previous annual dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Grupo Supervielle’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 25,425 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 1,262.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 16,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 310,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 95,697 shares in the last quarter.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

