Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Price Target Increased to $360.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $310.00 to $360.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $337.00.

Shares of NYSE:GPI traded down $4.01 on Tuesday, hitting $343.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,281. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $228.84 and a 12 month high of $373.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $310.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 38.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total value of $54,216.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,671.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total value of $54,216.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,671.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.61, for a total value of $754,519.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,430 shares in the company, valued at $6,944,552.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 53.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1,616.7% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

