Group 1 Automotive, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Group 1 Automotive has increased its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Group 1 Automotive has a dividend payout ratio of 4.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Group 1 Automotive to earn $39.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.8%.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GPI traded down $4.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $342.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,727. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $228.84 and a 1 year high of $373.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $310.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 38.28 EPS for the current year.

GPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive

In other news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.61, for a total value of $754,519.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,944,552.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,437 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.61, for a total transaction of $754,519.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,944,552.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total transaction of $54,216.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,671.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

